German economic slowdown poses risk for EU recovery

Fears that the eurozone’s recovery could stall have heightened after new German data indicated the bloc’s economic powerhouse is performing at its weakest level since 2012.

Published on Tuesday (12 August) the ZEW think-tank’s index of financial market confidence, a trusted indicator of German economic sentiment, hit its lowest level since December 2012, falling to 8.6 points in August - an 18.5 point fall from July.

The decline is the sharpest since July 2012, when the eurozone ...