Nuclear energy a solution to climate change, says Brussels

The EU's top energy official has underscored the vital role that nuclear energy has to play in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in Europe and its importance in helping deliver the bloc's energy needs at a time of "persistently high" oil prices.
"Nuclear energy makes an important contribution to our fight against climate change and our security of energy supply," said energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs, speaking at the European Nuclear Assembly in Brussels on Tuesday (14 April)...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here