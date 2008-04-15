Ad
euobserver
Nuclear safety concerns and waste management still need to be addressed, says the commission (Photo: Stefan Kühn)

Nuclear energy a solution to climate change, says Brussels

by Leigh Phillips,

The EU's top energy official has underscored the vital role that nuclear energy has to play in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in Europe and its importance in helping deliver the bloc's energy needs at a time of "persistently high" oil prices.

"Nuclear energy makes an important contribution to our fight against climate change and our security of energy supply," said energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs, speaking at the European Nuclear Assembly in Brussels on Tuesday (14 April)...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Nuclear safety concerns and waste management still need to be addressed, says the commission (Photo: Stefan Kühn)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections