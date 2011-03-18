EU states oppose plans to end farm 'subsidy millionaires'

A majority of EU governments have agreed to a gradual redistribution of farm payments from older to newer member states, but few support the idea of limiting payments to the bloc's wealthiest farmers.
Strong divisions were evident at a meeting of EU farm ministers in Brussels on Thursday (17 March), with final conclusions drafted by the Hungarian EU presidency gaining majority rather than unanimous support.
Debate centered around the European Commission's non-legislative communi...
