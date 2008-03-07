Frattini promotes intercultural dialogue against radicalisation

Justice commissioner Franco Frattini has said Europe should not fear Muslim immigration to the bloc and promoted children and education as the best ambassadors for understanding between different cultures in Europe.
"With dialogue we can eradicate abuse of religion and culture" the Italian commissioner told a conference dealing with the impact of migration on the co-existence between different cultures in Europe, held in Brussels on Wednesday (5 March).
The debate was the first o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here