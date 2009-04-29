Poland eyes EU parliament top job at conservative pow-wow

As the EU's centre-right European People's Party leaders gather in Warsaw for a last political rally before the June elections, Poland is trying to secure the top job in the next European Parliament, a post also sought by Italy.

Over 2,500 delegates from EU states and neighbouring countries are expected in the Warsaw Palace of Culture on Wednesday (29 April) for a two-day party congress marking the official start of the electoral campaign for the European elections.

Beyond politic...