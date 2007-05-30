Brussels to push for EU-wide organ donor card

As nearly ten Europeans waiting for an organ transplant die every day, Brussels is set to table a proposal on how to boost organ donations – something currently highlighted by a controversial Dutch reality TV show in which viewers send text messages to a dying woman to help her decide which of three patients should receive her kidney.
EU health commissioner Markos Kyprianou will today unveil a new plan proposing to "promote donations from living donors" as well as to "establish efficie...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here