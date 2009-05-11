Ad
MEP's record by nationality, national political party and the faction they belong to in the EU assembly is now available online (Photo: EUobserver)

Watchdog website keeps eye on MEP voting records

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

A new website hopes to open up the political habits of MEPs, exposing voting behaviour, attendance and party allegiances in a bid to bring some EU politics to the European elections in June.

The website Votewatch.eu launched on Monday (11 May) aims to shed some light on the activities of euro-deputies who augment legislation affecting most aspects of EU citizens' lives.

Using information that is publicly available but difficult to find, the websi...

