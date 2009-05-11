Watchdog website keeps eye on MEP voting records

A new website hopes to open up the political habits of MEPs, exposing voting behaviour, attendance and party allegiances in a bid to bring some EU politics to the European elections in June.
The website Votewatch.eu launched on Monday (11 May) aims to shed some light on the activities of euro-deputies who augment legislation affecting most aspects of EU citizens' lives.
Using information that is publicly available but difficult to find, the websi...
