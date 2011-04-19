Ad
euobserver
Digital rights advocates say that no data should get an express lane (Photo: Washington State Department of Transport)

Brussels: No regulation needed to preserve net neutrality

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has decided against introducing legislation to protect net neutrality on the continent, preferring to leave it to the market to resolve any concerns about the blockage or throttling of services or content.

Net neutrality, one of the most contested issues surrounding the internet, would preserve the passage of data across the information superhighway without discrimination regarding their nature or source.

Digital rights activists have in recent years calle...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital rights advocates say that no data should get an express lane (Photo: Washington State Department of Transport)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections