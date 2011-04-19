Brussels: No regulation needed to preserve net neutrality

The European Commission has decided against introducing legislation to protect net neutrality on the continent, preferring to leave it to the market to resolve any concerns about the blockage or throttling of services or content.
Net neutrality, one of the most contested issues surrounding the internet, would preserve the passage of data across the information superhighway without discrimination regarding their nature or source.
Digital rights activists have in recent years calle...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here