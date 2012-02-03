Ad
The Port Said football brawl sparked protests in Cairo reminiscent of last year's revolution (Photo: Nasser Nouri)

EU seeks probe into Egypt football tragedy

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU leaders are calling for an independent probe to find out why and how knife-wielding fans overwhelmed stadium security following a football match in Port Said, Egypt on Wednesday (1 February).

More than 70 were killed and around a thousand injured during the brawl.

"I hope an immediate and independent investigation will shed light on the causes of this tragic event," said EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton in a statement.

The commissioner responsible for education...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU to spend billions more on Arab revolutions
