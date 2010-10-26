Ad
Albania may soon get the right to visa-free travel in the EU (Photo: European Commission)

Albania tells citizens not to apply for asylum in EU

by Augustin Palokaj,

The Albanian government is busy educating its citizens about visa-free travel as an EU decision on whether to admit Albania to the Schengen zone draws closer. The current scheduled date for the decision is 8 November at an interior ministers' meeting.

Leading Albanian politicians, including ministers and members of parliament, are travelling to their constituencies to tell citizens about the deal which will allow Albanians to visit the EU for a period of up to three months as tourists, ...

