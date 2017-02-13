MEPs vote on EU-Canada deal This WEEK

MEPs will vote on the EU-Canada trade deal this week in Strasbourg during the plenary sitting on Wednesday (15 February), a day before Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau makes a speech to the chamber.

The socialist group will make up their mind on Tuesday about the vote, while the Greens have said they will vote no, but the accord is expected to go through the parliament.

If MEPs approve the measure, the trade deal can be applied provisionally. For full ratification, it still needs to be given a green light by national parliaments.

Justin Trudeau is the first Canadian prime minister to visit the EP, and he is said to want to talk not only about the deal, but more broadly on EU-Canada relations.

Ceta, the trade accord, came under fire from both left and right for failing to protect workers and the environment and giving too much power to companies to get compensation from national governments.

Its supporters say Ceta is the most modern trade deal that has strong guarantees to protect labour rights, the environment and consumer rights.

MEPs will have a final debate over the agreement on Wednesday before the vote.

A European leader who has not been a fan of Ceta will also visit Strasbourg.

Austria's new president, Alexander van der Bellen, visits the EP on Tuesday (14 February) on his first official trip outside Austria.

Terror and future

Terrorism will also be on the agenda for MEPs, as they vote on updating the counter-terrorism directive of 2002.

After recent terror attacks in Europe, the MEPs will add elements to cover so-called lone-wolf attacks and foreign fighters.

MEPs will also vote on the mandatory checks upon entering the passport-free Schengen zone, amending the Schengen code. This means that all EU citizens and travellers from third countries will be checked against databases when entering the zone.

The debates will be held on Wednesday and votes will take place on Thursday. The Schengen code modification will then enter into force immediately.

MEPs will also debate three different reports on the future of Europe on Tuesday.

The Brock-Bresso report proposes ways of strengthening the EU's negotiating method of reaching decisions.

Another resolution in the economy committee will deal with increasing political cooperation and budget capacity in the eurozone, and the third report is by liberal leader by Guy Verhofstadt on treaty changes. Votes on resolutions will be held on Thursday.

Emission trading

The European Parliament will vote on a reform of the EU emissions trade system (ETS) on Wednesday to give a negotiating mandate for the EP for discussions with the member states.

ETS is the bloc's flagship tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with the aim of a 40 percent reduction by 2030.

In the meantime in Brussels, the EU commission will publish its winter economic forecast on Monday giving a health check to member states on their fiscal discipline.