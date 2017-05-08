Monday

8th May 2017

EU citizens, trade, and tax on EU agenda This WEEK

  • European leaders praised Marcon and his electoral success (Photo: Reuters)

By

European leaders will be digesting the results of the French election this week, where centrist Emmanuel Macron beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

EU leaders hailedthe pro-EU Macron's victory on Sunday as a boost for the European project.

The European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, will be in Berlin on Monday (8 May) to meet with the German foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, as Germany also heads into elections in September.

Meanwhile, Macron's win comes as the continent prepares to celebrate Europe Day on Tuesday (9 May) - the anniversary of the 1950 Schuman declaration which helped to create the EU.

Juncker will participate in a civic debate about the EU's future the same day at the Bozar - an arts centre in Brussels.

He will by joined by former Green leader Daniel Cohn-Bendit, the director of the European Broadcasting Union Guillaume Klossa, MEPs Danuta Hubner and Maria Joao Rodrigues, and former Estonian prime minister Taavi Roivas.

Juncker will also give a speech on the future of Europe on Thursday at the Romanian parliament in Bucharest.

Brexit citizens

The situation of EU citizens living in the UK will be on the European Parliament's agenda this week.

On Thursday, the EU parliament's civil liberties committee will hold a hearing with representatives of "The 3 Million" group, which represents EU citizens in the UK.

The parliament will also continue to look into dodgy tax deals.

Its committee on money laundering and tax evasion will hear from representatives of the Channel Islands, Gibraltar and Madeira on Tuesday about their tax regimes and EU cooperation.

Spot the digital

An adviser to the European Court of Justice, the EU's top court, will issue his opinion in a case that will determine whether Uber, the popular ride-sharing application, should be regulated as a transport company or as a web company on Thursday.

The final decision, which will take this opinion into account, could determine whether the online service should be regulated more strictly under national transportation rules.

For its part, the Commission is expected to roll out a report on Wednesday on the progress of the Digital Single Market. It is expected to identify key points of focus for a better-integrated market.

Trade

On Thursday, EU foreign ministers will discuss trade - primarily the new anti-dumping methodology proposed by the EU commission.

The Council of the EU, where member states meet, has already agreed to a negotiating position on the issue and will start discussions with the EU parliament.

The proposed country-neutral methodology for assessing market distortions by state interventions in third countries is aimed at fighting dumping from countries such as China.

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem will travel to Mexico early this week.

The South American nation is one of the key countries with which the EU is negotiating a free trade agreement, in an increasingly protectionist global environment.

