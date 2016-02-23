Ad
Asylum seekers making their way though the Balkans to Germany (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Macedonia border move strands migrants in Greece

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Thousands of refugees and migrants have been stranded in Greece after Macedonia restricted border crossings on Monday (22 February).

Macedonia decided over the weekend not to let through Afghan nationals and tightened entry for Syrians and Iraqis travelling from Greece, creating a bottleneck.

On Tuesday, Greece police started to remove migrants from its border with Macedonia, according to Reuters, as officials in Athens called on Macedonia to ease the restrictions.

