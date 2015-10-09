Nato doubles Russia-deterrent, considers nuclear drills

Nato is doubling the size of its Russia-deterrent force, opening new facilities in eastern Europe, and may resume Cold War-era nuclear arms drills, defence ministers said in Brussels on Thursday (8 October).

Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance's head, told press after the meeting: "This [deterrent] force will count up to 40,000 troops. That's twice as many troops as the current level".

He said a "spearhead" portion of the force, which focuses on special operations, is ready to deploy ...