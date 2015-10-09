Nato doubles Russia-deterrent, considers nuclear drills

Nato is doubling the size of its Russia-deterrent force, opening new facilities in eastern Europe, and may resume Cold War-era nuclear arms drills, defence ministers said in Brussels on Thursday (8 October).
Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance's head, told press after the meeting: "This [deterrent] force will count up to 40,000 troops. That's twice as many troops as the current level".
He said a "spearhead" portion of the force, which focuses on special operations, is ready to deploy ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.