Monday

15th May 2017

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Joint defence and Africa on EU agenda This WEEK

  • French soldiers in Mali - EU wants battlegroups to stymie future crises in the region (Photo: defense.gouv.fr)

By

The EU’s common defence policy and events in Africa and the Middle East will dominate member states’ discussions this week.

Foreign ministers will, on Monday (15 May), debate plans to create a new HQ in Brussels for EU military training missions overseas and to prepare joint “battlegroups” for future intervention in north Africa and the Middle east.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

Defence ministers will return to the topic in greater detail on Wednesday together with Nato head Jens Stoltenberg.

The talks come as the new French president Emmanuel Macron heads to Berlin to discuss his vision of Europe with chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday.

Germany sees the joint defence plan as the beginnings of an EU army, with its finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, saying over the weekend in Berlin that if EU states pooled military spending they would have better resources than Russia. The UK opposes anything of the sort and still has the right to block initiatives until it leaves the bloc in 2019.

Foreign ministers will also discuss the security situation in Somalia and South Sudan, while development ministers will, on Thursday, discuss humanitarian aid for Syria and Yemen.

The war in Syria will form the centrepiece of a speech by the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

The conflict has been the primary source of asylum seekers coming to Europe, with EU home affairs ministers, on Wednesday, to continue talks on reform of the bloc’s asylum laws in response to the migration crisis.

EU states had agreed to share the burden with Greece and Italy, but just 18,000 people have been relocated so far out of a target of 180,000, with MEPs to debate the lack of solidarity on Tuesday.

Hungary, one of the member states to have boycotted the relocation quotas, will also be the focus of a report by MEPs, to be voted on on Wednesday, about its government’s increasingly undemocratic rule.

Meanwhile, the EU can expect more visitors from Ukraine after the EU parliament signs off on a visa waiver with Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

In more kitchen-sink business, European Commission leader Jean-Claude Juncker will meet Mariya Gabriel, Bulgaria’s replacement EU commissioner, on Tuesday, six months after its original designee left to head the World Bank.

Juncker will also go home to Luxembourg on Thursday for the 80th birthday party of his predecessor in the EU job - Jacques Santer, who resigned in a corruption scandal in 1999.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. EU defence plan is 'no game-changer'
  2. Ceci n'est pas une EU army
  3. EU starts legal action against Hungary
  4. Bulgaria nominates EU figure for commissioner

Opinion

EU defence plan is 'no game-changer'

Package agreed by EU leaders brings nothing new but "hints at promising developments" in future, say former EU foreign policy and Nato chief Javier Solana and EU expert Steven Blockmans.

Magazine

Ceci n'est pas une EU army

EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini got tired of repeating the phrase “this is not … an EU army”, but 2016 saw France and Germany leap forward on military integration.

EU starts legal action against Hungary

The EU Commission is to launch a legal probe into Hungary's attack on a Soros-funded university, but Hungary's Orban was unrepentant the he faced MEPs.

Brexit summit, Turkey and Hungary dominate EU This WEEK

European leaders will adopt their negotiating position on the Brexit summit on Saturday, whereas the situation of Hungary's democracy and post-referendum Turkey will be under scrutiny in the EU this week.

Austria heading for snap elections

Foreign minister Sebastian Kurz is shaking Austrian politics by taking leadership of the conservative party. The end of his party's coalition with the Social Democrats could lead towards an alliance with the far-right.

News in Brief

  1. EU not ready to sign China Silk Road trade plans
  2. Estonian EU presidency to focus on defence
  3. Cyberattack could spread futher, warns Europol
  4. Unpaid interns take legal action against Belgium
  5. EU calls for US talks on airline laptop ban
  6. US affirms need for action on climate change in Arctic Council
  7. Narrow lead for SPD in German warmup elections
  8. Germany forecasts increased tax income from booming economy

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Cost of Speaking Out: Human Rights Violations Committed in Belarus
  2. ACCABanishing Bias? Audit, Objectivity and the Value of Professional Scepticism
  3. Martens CentreBetween a Rock and a Hard Place: How Can the EU Support Belarus?
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Oslo Climate Declaration Focuses on Rising Temperatures in the Arctic
  5. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceAbdominal Obesity: A Causal Risk Factor for Cardiometabolic Diseases
  6. EU Green Week 2017Discuss EU Environmental Policies With Industry Experts and Thought Leaders
  7. GEN Summit 2017Join the World's Leading Media Summit for Thought-Provoking Talks and Experiences
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsTogether for Human Rights: A Year in Review
  9. Malta EU 2017EU All Set for Free Roaming Starting 15 June
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersRefugee Unemployment Biggest Drain on Public Purse, Says New Nordic Studies
  11. Dialogue Platform17,000 Women, 515 Babies in Turkish Prisons, a Report Reveals
  12. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCharlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum Tells Kids to "Eat Well, Drink Well, Move!"

Latest News

  1. Germany and Italy want EU to halt migrants in Libya
  2. Joint defence and Africa on EU agenda This WEEK
  3. Schulz fails to win elections in German home state
  4. Strasbourg plenary pushes up Airbnb demand
  5. Austria heading for snap elections
  6. USA: Russland hat Macron gehackt
  7. Débat sur le rôle de la Russie dans le piratage de Macron
  8. Tories on manoeuvres, as Labour wakes from Brexit slumber