Tuesday

15th Dec 2020

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Brexit and digital services overhaul This WEEK

  • The meeting between British PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last week did not yield a breakthrough (Photo: European Commission)

By

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen spoke with British prime minister Boris Johnson on Sunday (13 December) and agreed to "go the extra mile" to clinch an agreement on future relations between the UK and the EU.

The two agreed, last week, to assess the state of play on Sunday, which was seen as a deadline for the talks that are already running late.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will brief EU ambassadors on Monday morning about the state of negotiations.

With only a few weeks left before the UK cuts all ties with the bloc, von der Leyen last week told EU leaders there was a greater likelihood of a no-deal.

After EU leaders at their summit last week overcame the blockade by Hungary and Poland, and unlocked the EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund, MEPs will get a chance to vote on it this week.

On Monday (14 December) the text on the controversial rule-of-law conditionality is expected to be voted on in the budget committee, and the plenary will get a chance to vote on it on Wednesday (16 December).

On Wednesday, MEPs will also vote on the seven-year EU budget file as a whole.

The same day von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel will brief MEPs on last week's leaders' summit.

Digital re-start

On Tuesday (15 December), the EU Commission is expected to present the Digital Services Act, a comprehensive overhaul of the European rules for online business and social media.

The commission wants to create a true digital internal market and the new proposed rules could also provide legal guarantees for the rights of platform users.

Migration is back

On Monday (14 December) EU home affairs ministers will discuss the migration and asylum pact presented by the commission earlier this year.

Ministers will focus on the external dimension, the proposed pre-entry phase, the solidarity mechanism and internal migration.

They are also expected to discuss how to improve the bloc's relations with non-EU countries in order to improve readmissions and "better manage" migration.

Belarus prize

On Wednesday at noon, the laureates of this year's European Parliament Sakharov Prize For Freedom of Thought will receive their award at a ceremony.

This year, the democratic opposition of Belarus represented by the Coordination Council - an initiative of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Svetlana Alexievich, Maryia Kalesnikava, Volha Kavalkova, Veranika Tsapkala, and political and civil society figures Siarhei Tsikhanouski, Ales Bialiatski, Siarhei Dyleuski, Stsiapan Putsila and Mikola Statkevich, have been nominated.

Water-tight?

On Tuesday and Thursday, MEPs will vote on new drinking water rules, designed to offer high quality and better access to tap water in the EU, in order to encourage people to drink tap water rather than bottled water.

The new rules are the result of the first-ever successful European Citizens' Initiative, called Right2Water which gathered over 1.8m signatures.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. No-Deal Brexit now more likely, von der Leyen tells leaders
  2. EU leaders unblock budget in deal with Hungary and Poland
  3. EU Commission plans sanctions on disinformation
EU Commission plans sanctions on disinformation

In part of a series of planned measures, the EU Commission plans to better protect free elections in a digital age, strengthen independent media, and counter disinformation.

Brexit, Budget, Turkey on summit agenda this WEEK

Any post-Brexit deal achieved needs to be ratified by the European Parliament before the end of December (and then by national parliaments), while some member states want to see the agreement translated before they can agree to it.

Unblocking Brexit and budget in focus This WEEK

With only five weeks to go before the UK severs all ties with the EU, chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned that the "same significant divergences persist" between the two sides in post-Brexit talks.

MEPs prepare for another virtual plenary This WEEK

Ahead of the next European summit in mid-December, MEPs will address the EU's long-term budget and rule-of-law conditionality in another virtual plenary session. Discussions will also focus on consumer rights, pharmaceutical strategy and the pandemic.

Gruelling Brexit and budget talks continue This WEEK

After almost a week of arm-wrestling and ten days before the UK severs all of its EU ties, negotiators are back working hard on a deal on the future EU-UK relations. Budget and rule of law talks will also continue.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us