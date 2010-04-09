This WEEK in the European Union

The week ahead is set to be dominated by economic affairs as European policymakers continue to grapple with the fallout from the financial crisis.
Monday (12 April) sees a list of financial heavyweights address a conference organised by the European Commission and European Central Bank in Frankfurt, entitled "Financial integration and stability: the legacy of the crisis."
At the other end of the week on Friday, EU finance ministers will meet in Madrid for an informal gathering, ...
