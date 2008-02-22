This WEEK in the European Union

This week will see two important ministerial meetings; one tackling energy liberalisation and the other US travel security demands.
Energy ministers will meet in Brussels on Thursday for what is expected to be a heated discussion about the commission's plans to unbundle energy giants in the EU, meaning splitting the production of energy off from its distribution to encourage more competition in the sector.
The radical shake-up has been opposed by eight member states led by France...
