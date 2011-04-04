This WEEK in the European Union

Events in Libya and the Ivory Coast, as well as the fallout from the Japanese nuclear disaster will feature high on the agenda of EU lawmakers this week, as they gather in Strasbourg for their monthly plenary session.

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy on Tuesday (5 April) will brief MEPs what leaders have agreed during a summit 10 days ago, dedicated both to the Libya and Japan, as well as the euro-plus pact that 23 nations within and outside the single currency have subscribed to....