Ad
euobserver
A deal on gas price-cap is important to unlock a broader package of EU measures to rein in the high energy prices across the continent (Photo: GollyGforce)

Gas price-cap tops agenda This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

This week energy ministers will attempt to tie up an EU deal on a gas price-cap.

EU member states have been divided on the price-cap proposal, with for instance Germany concerned it will jeopardise its own energy security.

Another group of countries support a more aggressive intervention, notably Poland, Romania, Croatia and Bulgaria.

EU leaders gave a push to a deal last week at their summit, but they still have yet to settle on a price level.

A deal on the cap would ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU is 'close to the solution' on gas price cap
The EU gas cap: will the bottle ever be 'uncorked'?
Paying consumers who save most energy could tame gas prices
'No substance' price ceiling for gas leaves everyone disgruntled
A deal on gas price-cap is important to unlock a broader package of EU measures to rein in the high energy prices across the continent (Photo: GollyGforce)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections