Gas price-cap tops agenda This WEEK

This week energy ministers will attempt to tie up an EU deal on a gas price-cap.

EU member states have been divided on the price-cap proposal, with for instance Germany concerned it will jeopardise its own energy security.

Another group of countries support a more aggressive intervention, notably Poland, Romania, Croatia and Bulgaria.

EU leaders gave a push to a deal last week at their summit, but they still have yet to settle on a price level.

A deal on the cap would ...