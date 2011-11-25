This WEEK in the European Union

Ad
euobserver
Last year's EU-US summit lasted a few hours on the margins of a two-day Nato summit (Photo: Valentina Pop)

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A summit of EU and US leaders on Monday (28 November) will likely put more pressure on Europe to get its act together on the euro-crisis risking to bring down the world economy.

Set to take place in Washington DC, the summit will confront President Barack Obama and his foreign minister Hillary Clinton to the chiefs of EU institutions - Jose Manuel Barroso from the European Commission, EU council chair Herman Van Rompuy and foreign affairs representative Catherine Ashton.

