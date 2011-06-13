This WEEK in the European Union

EU finance ministers will on Tuesday have a dinner meeting where they are expected to discuss proposals to overhaul the EU's economic governance in order to avoid future economic crises.
The rules to date were regularly flouted by national governments and when the extent of the Greek crisis became clear, it prompted much soul-searching about how a member state could get itself into such trouble either without others noticing, or turning a blind eye.
The proposals are still being t...
