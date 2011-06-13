Ad
euobserver
Jean-Claude Trichet's term at the head of the ECB runs out at the end of October (Photo: Swedish Presidency)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by EUobserver,

EU finance ministers will on Tuesday have a dinner meeting where they are expected to discuss proposals to overhaul the EU's economic governance in order to avoid future economic crises.

The rules to date were regularly flouted by national governments and when the extent of the Greek crisis became clear, it prompted much soul-searching about how a member state could get itself into such trouble either without others noticing, or turning a blind eye.

The proposals are still being t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Jean-Claude Trichet's term at the head of the ECB runs out at the end of October (Photo: Swedish Presidency)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections