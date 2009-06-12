This WEEK in the European Union

Post-European elections bargaining will peak this week at an EU summit on Thursday and Friday in Brussels, when the bloc's leaders are set to decide the fate of Jose Manuel Barroso as commission president as well as agree on the legal guarantees enabling Ireland to hold a second referendum on the Lisbon Treaty.

EU foreign ministers will test the grounds on Monday (15 June) in preparation to their presidents and premiers' summit at the end of the week.

French President Nicolas Sar...