Arming the Syrian rebels or not, this is the question among EU states (Photo: Freedom House)

EU looks to arming Syria rebels, wooing Russia this WEEK

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

EU foreign ministers meeting on Friday and Saturday (22-23 March) in Dublin will seek to overcome disagreements over how to deal with a Syrian arms embargo.

Britain and France want to change it so weapons can be delivered to Syrian rebels, while Austria is openly against it and Germany - reluctant in the past - has signalled "willingness" to talk.

Earlier in the week, the European Commission is due to publish its yearly reports on 12 neighbour countries in the east and south, in...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

