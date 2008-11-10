This WEEK in the European Union

EU relations with Russia are set to take up much of the discussion between European foreign ministers meeting on Monday and Tuesday. At the EU General Affairs and External Relations Council, they will discuss preparations for the EU-Russia summit to be held in Nice at the end of the week.
Lithuania and Poland however are loth to resume talks with Moscow, frozen by the EU after the Georgian conflict in August. They are frustrated that realpolitik over Europe's need for Russian energy res...
