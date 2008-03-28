Ad
euobserver
Margot Wallstrom - fighting to make EU citizens like and understand Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

This week the European Commission will upgrade plans designed to better sell the EU to its wider public.

Known as "Plan D", the concept was launched after the shock no votes to the EU constitution in France and the Netherlands three years ago. The results sent the commission back to the drawing board to re-examine its public image.

Since then it has concentrated on churning out less legislation, and when it does, making sure the benefits to citizens are spelt out, with the famous ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Margot Wallstrom - fighting to make EU citizens like and understand Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections