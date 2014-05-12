Eastern neighbourhood in the forefront this WEEK

The EU this week will see a flurry of visits to and from the eastern neighbours - Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia - as Russia continues to stir trouble in the region.

On Monday (12 May), foreign affairs ministers in Brussels will consider whether to expand the Russian travel ban to more officials following the "illegal" referendum in eastern Ukraine on Sunday.

The same day, EU council chief Herman Van Rompuy will travel to Ukraine where he is to meet Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk....