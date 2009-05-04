This WEEK in the European Union

The European Parliament has another corker of a week from 4-10 May in Strasbourg, its final session before it breaks up for the June elections, with MEPs rattling through legislation.

An informal deal between the Council and the parliament on the telecoms package, which further liberalises the sector and establishes an EU-level regulator, is to be put to the vote on Wednesday. The co-legislators have finally overcome a disagreement over the cutting off of internet access to incorrigible...