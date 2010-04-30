This WEEK in the European Union

The Greek debt crisis is likely to continue to dominate the headlines in the coming week even as the full scale of a bail-out for the troubled eurozone state begins to make itself known.

Markets appear to have calmed down now that reports are that a three-year package of joint EU-IMF funds could amount to as much as €120 billion, with the quid pro quo being a slew of austerity measures intending to slice a reported €24 billion from Greek public spending over the course of the three year...