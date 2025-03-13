Talks on Hungary veto of EU's Russia sanctions go into third day

Talks on the rollover of the EU's Russia blacklist will continue on Friday (14 March), as Poland tries to get Hungary and Slovakia to back down on delisting high-level oligarchs.
The blacklist, which covers asset-freezes and visa-bans on 2,400 Russian individuals and entities, expires at 23.59PM on Saturday, unless it is renewed by consensus.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
