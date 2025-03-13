Ad
euobserver
Diplomats at EU Council in Brussels: The asset-freeze and visa-ban list covers some 2,400 Russian individuals and entities (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Talks on Hungary veto of EU's Russia sanctions go into third day

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Talks on the rollover of the EU's Russia blacklist will continue on Friday (14 March), as Poland tries to get Hungary and Slovakia to back down on delisting high-level oligarchs.

The blacklist, which covers asset-freezes and visa-bans on 2,400 Russian individuals and entities, expires at 23.59PM on Saturday, unless it is renewed by consensus.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

US tech on the Ukraine battlefield is a problem for Europe
Greenland elects pro-business leader, amid Trump offer to 'make you rich'
Diplomats at EU Council in Brussels: The asset-freeze and visa-ban list covers some 2,400 Russian individuals and entities (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections