Ad
euobserver
Home affairs ministers may seal a deal with the US on passenger data (Photo: Valentina Pop)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Last week's EU summit deal on creating a fiscal compact is set to be dissected in Brussels and beyond with markets already responding with scepticism.

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy will debate the summit outcome with MEPs on Tuesday. The meeting resulted in 26 countries pledging to sign up to an intergovernmental treaty on stricter financial oversight, leaving only Britain, which vetoed a full-blown treaty change at 27, on the outside.

MEPs are likely to focus on h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

This WEEK in the European Union
Privacy campaigner: EU-US passenger data deal 'meaningless'
Finland drops veto against Schengen enlargement
Home affairs ministers may seal a deal with the US on passenger data (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections