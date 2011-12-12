This WEEK in the European Union

Last week's EU summit deal on creating a fiscal compact is set to be dissected in Brussels and beyond with markets already responding with scepticism.

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy will debate the summit outcome with MEPs on Tuesday. The meeting resulted in 26 countries pledging to sign up to an intergovernmental treaty on stricter financial oversight, leaving only Britain, which vetoed a full-blown treaty change at 27, on the outside.

MEPs are likely to focus on h...