Denmark to be electric cars guinea pig

Studies have shown than when prices at the petrol pump rise, there is a corresponding leap in internet searches for the electric car.

But that is about the extent of it as far as the consumer is concerned. When petrol prices return to levels that do not hurt the wallet so much, interest wanes.

The electric car might be touted – at least at face value - as the silver environmental bullet but its hefty price tag and consumers' natural conservatism when it comes to embracing a wholly...