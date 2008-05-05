This WEEK in the European Union

This week the European Commission will publish its convergence report evaluating the economic and fiscal policy development of the EU countries not using the euro, and offer a nod to Slovakia that it can become the 16th eurozone country.

According to a draft report, seen by EUobserver, the commission is expected to conclude that "amongst the assessed member states only Slovakia fulfils the conditions for the adoption of the euro" as of 1 January 2009.

The document will also contai...