This WEEK in the European Union

With Kosovo's parliament largely expected to declare independence from Serbia on Sunday (17 February), next week will be dominated by the aftermath of the Serbian province's declaration and all eyes will be set on the EU, expecting a reaction from the 27-nation bloc.
The Serbian breakaway province that has been under UN governance since 1999 should declare independence some time in the afternoon or in the night on Sunday, according to local media reports, which have extensively describe...
