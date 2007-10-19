Ad
euobserver
EU-Russia relations - marred by Kosovo, energy and human rights issues (Photo: EUobserver)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

One of the main events this week will be the EU-Russia summit. Both sides are still struggling to formally renew bilateral relations as the current agreement runs out at the end of this year.

Talks on the issue remain blocked because of a two-year long dispute between Russia and Poland over meat. Russia is blocking Polish meat imports on health grounds. Warsaw says the blockade is politically motivated and has refused to endorse a new framework for bilateral relations.

EU-Russia r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
EU-Russia relations - marred by Kosovo, energy and human rights issues (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections