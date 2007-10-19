This WEEK in the European Union

One of the main events this week will be the EU-Russia summit. Both sides are still struggling to formally renew bilateral relations as the current agreement runs out at the end of this year.
Talks on the issue remain blocked because of a two-year long dispute between Russia and Poland over meat. Russia is blocking Polish meat imports on health grounds. Warsaw says the blockade is politically motivated and has refused to endorse a new framework for bilateral relations.
