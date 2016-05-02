Visas, economy and Charlemagne Prize This WEEK

In the coming days the European Commission will set the tone for following weeks on two issues: visa liberalisation for Turkey and the EU economy.

On Wednesday (4 May), the EU executive is expected to present a report on Turkey's progress in meeting the conditions required for its citizens to get visa-free travel to the Schengen area.

Despite Turkey not meeting all of the 72 criteria, the commission might propose to lift visa requirements by the end of June.

Turkish politi...