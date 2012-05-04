This WEEK in the European Union

Wednesday marks the 62nd anniversary since French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman called for a European federation that has led to today’s currently troubled European Union.
Amid the social and economic upheaval in several member states, the European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso will attend, on the same day, a State of the Union conference in Italy. EU economics commissioner Olli Rehn and Internal market commissioner Michel Barnier will accompany the president.
Back i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.