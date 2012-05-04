This WEEK in the European Union

Wednesday marks the 62nd anniversary since French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman called for a European federation that has led to today’s currently troubled European Union.

Amid the social and economic upheaval in several member states, the European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso will attend, on the same day, a State of the Union conference in Italy. EU economics commissioner Olli Rehn and Internal market commissioner Michel Barnier will accompany the president.

Back i...