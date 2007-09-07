Ad
euobserver
Greece is heading for elections on Sunday (Photo: European Commission)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Helena Spongenberg,

EU budget commissioner Dalia Grybauskaité will this week launch an EU budget review that for the first time envisages spending more money on growth and employment across the 27-member bloc than on agriculture - traditionally a principal part of the EU budget.

Reviewing the Union's budget was a discussion launched by former UK prime minister Tony Blair, who made the case putting money into more competitive policy areas. But any move to touch farm money - where the spending has been fixed...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Greece is heading for elections on Sunday (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections