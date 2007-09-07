This WEEK in the European Union

EU budget commissioner Dalia Grybauskaité will this week launch an EU budget review that for the first time envisages spending more money on growth and employment across the 27-member bloc than on agriculture - traditionally a principal part of the EU budget.

Reviewing the Union's budget was a discussion launched by former UK prime minister Tony Blair, who made the case putting money into more competitive policy areas. But any move to touch farm money - where the spending has been fixed...