Sarkozy: Political pressure on ECB bears fruit

French president Nicolas Sarkozy has interpreted the decision by the European Central Bank not to raise its main interest rate this month as a "small result" of France's pressure against such monetary policy.

Speaking to journalists while on a visit to the French city of Mulhouse on Thursday (6 September), Mr Sarkozy said the ECB move shows that "talking about [interest rates] and raising the issue has yielded some small results," according to the AP news agency.

The Frankfurt-ba...