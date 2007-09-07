Ad
euobserver
The Frankfurt-based bank decided to hold the central eurozone interest rate at 4 percent this month (Photo: ECB)

Sarkozy: Political pressure on ECB bears fruit

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy has interpreted the decision by the European Central Bank not to raise its main interest rate this month as a "small result" of France's pressure against such monetary policy.

Speaking to journalists while on a visit to the French city of Mulhouse on Thursday (6 September), Mr Sarkozy said the ECB move shows that "talking about [interest rates] and raising the issue has yielded some small results," according to the AP news agency.

The Frankfurt-ba...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The Frankfurt-based bank decided to hold the central eurozone interest rate at 4 percent this month (Photo: ECB)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections