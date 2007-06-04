This WEEK in the European Union

German chancellor Angela Merkel will this week host the G8 summit of the world's most industrialised nations in the Baltic Sea resort of Heiligendamm with climate change and Africa among the main topics on the agenda.

Leaders from Germany, the US, Russia, UK, Italy, France, Canada and Japan will gather in the eastern German town between 6 and 8 June for an annual session to debate issues of global importance.

Germany has already expressed doubts about whether concrete results can...