Macron and Syria top EU agenda This WEEK

French president Emmanuel Macron will make a highly anticipated speech on the future of Europe on Tuesday (17 April) in the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg.

Macron, who despite a populist surge across Europe won the presidential election with a distinctly pro-EU campaign last year, will try to breathe new life and momentum into the European project.

On the backdrop of populist victories in recent elections in Italy and Hungary, Macron is expected to talk abou...