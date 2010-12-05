This WEEK in the European Union

Russia and India summits, the re-launch of Iran anti-nuclear talks, EU budget negotiations and plans to save the bees will preoccupy the EU next week, while the sovereign debt crisis and WikiLeaks lurk in the background.

EU leaders will in Brussels on Tuesday (7 December) meet with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev for the 26th EU-Russia summit. The EU will sign a memorandum sealing its approval of Russia's bid to join the WTO and endorse technical preparations for visa-free travel in t...