EU citizens, trade, and tax on EU agenda This WEEK

European leaders will be digesting the results of the French election this week, where centrist Emmanuel Macron beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
EU leaders hailed the pro-EU Macron's victory on Sunday as a boost for the European project.
The European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, will be in Berlin on Monday (8 May) to meet with the German foreign ministe...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
