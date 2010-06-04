This WEEK in the European Union

Member-state ministers will meet in various formats in Luxembourg this week, with attention also focussed on potential gains for the anti-immigrant hard right in national elections to be held in the Netherlands on Wednesday.
The Dutch coalition government collapsed in February due to disagreement over whether to prolong the country's troop presence in Afghanistan, but polls suggest economic issues are now uppermost in voters minds.
Hard-right, anti-immigrant politician Geert Wil...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here