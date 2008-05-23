Ad
euobserver
Airlines are to be included in the bloc's emissions trading scheme in the future (Photo: EUobserver)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

A Polish-Swedish proposal for an eastern partnership is expected to attract some interest when foreign ministers gather in Brussels on Monday. The idea envisages a multinational forum between the EU-27 and neighbouring states Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

It suggests visa-free travel deals, free trade zones for services and agricultural products and strategic partnership agreements with the five countries. The idea comes hot on the heels of a Mediterranean Union, pu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Airlines are to be included in the bloc's emissions trading scheme in the future (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections