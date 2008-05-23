This WEEK in the European Union

A Polish-Swedish proposal for an eastern partnership is expected to attract some interest when foreign ministers gather in Brussels on Monday. The idea envisages a multinational forum between the EU-27 and neighbouring states Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.
It suggests visa-free travel deals, free trade zones for services and agricultural products and strategic partnership agreements with the five countries. The idea comes hot on the heels of a Mediterranean Union, pu...
