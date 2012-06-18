Ad
Rome hosts a mini summit of Germany, France, Spain and Italy on Friday (Photo: Giampaolo Macorig)

Greek election aftermath to dominate this WEEK

Agenda
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

With Greek voters having given a majority to pro-bailout parties on Sunday (17 June), the EU's immediate agenda is likely to centre on offering some sort of sweetner to any future coalition government.

The feverish run-up to the Greek election saw the campaign focus on one theme - whether Greece should continue with austerity measures in return for EU and IMF cash.

The centre-right New Democracy took the most votes. It is seeking a coalition with the Socialist Pasok party. Prior ...

