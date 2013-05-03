Ad
euobserver
In Brussels on Monday to make the case for defence spending (Photo: Nato)

Talking about monetary union and Cyprus this WEEK

Agenda
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Senior EU politicians will gather for a conference in Brussels Tuesday on how to reach economic and monetary union (EMU) amid strong divisions between member states about the speed and order of the successive steps.

The meeting, attended by the head of the European Commission, the head of the European Parliament's economic affairs committee and the head of the Eurogroup, is to discuss how to reach "genuine" EMU.

Most EU talk on the matter is agreed that there needs to a banking u...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

MEPs slam Rehn over economic policy
In Brussels on Monday to make the case for defence spending (Photo: Nato)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections