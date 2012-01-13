This WEEK in the European Union

The EU circus will travel from Brussels to Strasbourg for the first plenary session of 2012 next week - a meeting to be dominated by the mid-term reshuffle of top jobs.
German left-winger Martin Schulz - known for his angry rhetoric - is a shoe-in to take over as parliament president from mild mannered centre right Pole Jerzy Buzek.
The other top posts - the chairs of high-visibility committees like foreign affairs and of power committees, which make laws, like industry, environme...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
