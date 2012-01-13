This WEEK in the European Union

The EU circus will travel from Brussels to Strasbourg for the first plenary session of 2012 next week - a meeting to be dominated by the mid-term reshuffle of top jobs.

German left-winger Martin Schulz - known for his angry rhetoric - is a shoe-in to take over as parliament president from mild mannered centre right Pole Jerzy Buzek.

The other top posts - the chairs of high-visibility committees like foreign affairs and of power committees, which make laws, like industry, environme...