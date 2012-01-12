Ad
euobserver
Draghi: 'This money doesn't simply stay in our deposit facility, it circulates in the real economy (Photo: European Parliament)

EU central bank to issue more cheap loans

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi said on Thursday (12 January) after a monthly board meeting that he will keep up a "temporary" programme of cheap loans for EU banks because it has "prevented a more serious credit crunch."

The ECB also kept the interest rate at 1 percent following a decrease from 1.25 percent in November.

"The provision of liquidity will continue to support euro-area banks and thus economic recovery. Our non-standard measures had a substantial contr...

