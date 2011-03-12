Ad
euobserver
Brussels is due to unveil proposals for a common corporate tax system on Wednesday (Photo: alancleaver)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by EUobserver,

The controversial issue of tax is on the agenda next week as the European Commission is to unveil plans for a pan-European corporate tax system.

Known as the 'Common Consolidated Corporate Tax Base', Wednesday's proposals by EU Commissioner Algirdas Semeta are meant to reduce red tape for companies based in more than one member states by having them file just one tax return, where its principle activities are based.

The idea has met with strong resistance particularly in Ireland ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Brussels is due to unveil proposals for a common corporate tax system on Wednesday (Photo: alancleaver)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections