This WEEK in the European Union

The controversial issue of tax is on the agenda next week as the European Commission is to unveil plans for a pan-European corporate tax system.
Known as the 'Common Consolidated Corporate Tax Base', Wednesday's proposals by EU Commissioner Algirdas Semeta are meant to reduce red tape for companies based in more than one member states by having them file just one tax return, where its principle activities are based.
The idea has met with strong resistance particularly in Ireland ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here